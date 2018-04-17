9 Celebrity Lookalikes in Stormy Daniels’ Sketch

On Tuesday, Stormy Daniels released a sketch of the man who she says threatened her to keep her affair with President Donald Trump a secret, and the Internet immediately began drumming up celebrity look-alikes.

Daniels, an acclaimed adult film actress, writer and director, appeared on The View on Tuesday to discuss her highly publicized claim that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. She described the whole thing in detail during an interview on 60 Minutes last month, including the 2011 encounter with a strange man who threatened her to stay silent about the whole thing.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter,” Daniels recalled. “Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

NEW: Stormy Daniels and her attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/21sZP5rELw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Since then, Daniels has described the man to a sketch artist, who drew a composite of him. After unveiling the sketch on The View, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that there was a reward on the table for anyone who could help find the accused thug.

“$100,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification of the man that threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas,” he wrote. “Send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com.”

$100,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification of the man that threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas. Send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 17, 2018

Twitter did what it did best, and offered the funniest possible matches for the sketch, which bears an uncanny resemblance to many of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Here is a look at some of the best guesses the Internet could come up with.

Willem Defoe

How do you wanna do this @MichaelAvenatti? I accept cash, PayPal or certified check. ?



Can someone find out where Willem Defoe was on on July 16th 2011 please? ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Loz8wI1h2m — UnsilentMajority ? (@The_UnSilent_) April 17, 2018

A popular guess at the sketch’s identity was actor Willem Defoe. One person tweeted his photo side-by-side with the drawing, already asking for the cash.

“How do you wanna do this @MichaelAvenatti? I accept cash, PayPal or certified check,” he wrote. “Can someone find out where Willem Defoe was on on July 16th 2011 please?”

Tom Brady

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Second up was Tom Brady, who many fans saw reflected in the sketch. Some people went so far as to dig up photos of Brady from 2011 for comparison, though others noticed that the health-obsessed quarterback has hardly aged since entering the NFL, so it doesn’t make much of a difference.

Eric Trump

Another widespread theory was Eric Trump. The president’s middle son shares the sketch’s hairstyle and smile lines. In addition, it would fit Daniels’ narrative to have someone from the Trump organization threatening her.

Michael C. Hall

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer released the sketch of the man who threatened her… Of course it’s unveiled on “The View” ?

I knew Michael C. Hall had skeletons… (Dexter) pic.twitter.com/3qLufXQP4H — ?Becky Look at her Bot? (@BeckysHairRocks) April 17, 2018

Michael C. Hall, the actor who starred in Dexter, was also also examined by fans looking for Daniels’ assailant. Some noted that he has the same high cheekbones as the man in the sketch, though the threat would have been a little out of character for Dexter Morgan.

Mark Hamill

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her several years ago over Trump claims, but I have an alibi for that day. pic.twitter.com/2uBAoo85BP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2018

Mark Hamill himself admitted that he looked a little like the man in Daniels’ sketch, but he did his best to squash any suspicion early.

“Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her several years ago over Trump claims,” he tweeted, “but I have an alibi for that day.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Guys I think the Terminator is after Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/lT6dXioz7p — Maximilian Uriarte (@TLCplMax) April 17, 2018

From some angles, a young Arnold Schwarzenegger matches the sketch that Daniels just released. However, with the detail ending just below the neck, it’s hard to match him up with Terminator-era Arnold’s signature physique.

Anthony Scaramucci

Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man that allegedly threatened her in 2011. Hasn’t @Scaramucci been through enough without another scandal? pic.twitter.com/hAM64ARNDS — Shawn McMOAB ? (@FlyCav) April 17, 2018

Another Trump administration insider that made a popular guess was Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci had a short-lived, loud-mouthed run as the White House Communications Director before he was fired for making derogatory comments about his co-workers in an interview with The New Yorker. As many Twitter users pointed out, it wouldn’t be the strangeset thing Scaramucci had ever done to threaten an adult film star to keep an affair quiet.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was also held up beside the the sketch by many Twitter users, particularly older pictures of the actor. However, in 2011, Pitt may have already been rocking his eccentric beard.

Justin Timberlake