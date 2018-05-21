Stella McCartney Describes Designing Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Reception Gown as ‘Humbling’

Ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding on Saturday, one of the major questions was who would be designing Markle’s wedding dress. While that honor went to Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, designer Stella McCartney also got in on the action, providing the bride with a stunning dress for the day’s evening reception.

McCartney outfitted Markle in a halter-neck white silk crepe dress, with its clean lines and minimal embellishment echoing the simple glamour of the new royal’s wedding gown.

Markle accessorized the dress with satin Aquazzura shoes with baby blue soles and a low bun.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told Women’s Wear Daily. “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.”

Markle showed off the gown before heading to the evening reception at Frogmore House, exiting Windsor Castle with Harry as the pair hopped into a 1968 Jaguar convertible.

While the Duchess of Sussex’s second dress quickly stole the show, another piece of her second look also made headlines, with Markle sporting an aquamarine ring on her right hand that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

In addition to the bride, McCartney dressed Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, for the evening reception. Ragland wore a scarlet long-sleeved dress, nude suede sandals and carried a brass gold box clutch.

McCartney also outfitted wedding guests Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey for the ceremony, with the designer’s team working all night to deliver Winfrey a blush pink dress after the mogul deemed her original choice too close to white.

“I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had dressgate. Wrong color,” Winfrey said in a video shared on Instagram.

“Now we got the right color. I think we’re going to do okay,” she said, thanking “the whole Stella McCartney team” again for “working all night.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Parsons