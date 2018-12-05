‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Blocked Ariana Grande on Social Media After Breakup

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande split in October, and it seems Davidson took a step familiar to many after the pair’s breakup when he blocked Grande on Instagram.

A source confirmed the move to Us Weekly, saying that the Saturday Night Live star “is trying to distance himself from her narrative for his health.”

The reported block was first revealed in a conversation Grande had with a fan on Instagram’s direct messages, with the singer writing that she still cares very much for Davidson.

🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 3, 2018

“I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness. I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment,” she wrote. “I haven’t seen any of it because I’m blocked but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. I care about him deeply.”

Davidson himself used Instagram to address his mental health on Monday, posting a message condemning users who had bullied him and urged him to kill himself in the wake of his split with Grande.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” he began. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” Davidson continued. “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

“I just want you guys to know,” he concluded. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

After the comedian posted his message, Grande spoke out in support of her ex-fiancé on her Instagram Story.

“I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she wrote. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet.”

The Florida native explained that while she has learned not to “be reactive” on social media, you “truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever.”

She concluded, “I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

