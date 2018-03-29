‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Caught on Video Chasing Down Police Who Arrested Sex Cult Leader

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack was caught on video chasing after police who arrested the leader of a described “sex cult” that she is part of.

According to The Daily Mail, Mack and other members of the cult known as NXIVM (pronounced “Nexium”) were filmed by a cameraphone scurrying around as their leader, Keith Raniere, was carried away by police in Mexico last weekend.

As the video plays, the former CW actress and other voices can be heard planning to follow the police who were escorting Raniere to be extradited.

Local authorities advised the news outlet that the former TV star and the other cult members later engaged in a high-speed chase with the officers.

Whatever their intentions may have been, the group does not appear to have engaged in anything more, as on Monday Raniere was sent back across the border to Ft. Worth, Texas where he was charged on crimes of sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy.

“As alleged, Keith Raniere displayed a disgusting abuse of power in his efforts to denigrate and manipulate women he considered his sex slaves,” FBI official William Sweeney detailed, as reported by The Daily Beast.

“He allegedly participated in horrifying acts of branding and burning them, with the co-operation of other women operating within this unorthodox pyramid scheme. These serious crimes against humanity are not only shocking, but disconcerting to say the least, and we are putting an end to this torture today,” Sweeney added.

Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on Smallville for many years, is reportedly a top official and recruiter in the cult, and is even said to have been the one to institute corporal punishment for “slaves” who “do not recruit enough slaves of their own.”

She is alleged to have founded sub-sects of the cult known as DOS (Dominos Obsequious Sororium, which reportedly translates to Master Over the Slave Women) and Jness.

A report from 2017 detailed these divisions by explaining, “DOS operates as a master-slave hierarchy, with Raniere at the top and Mack as his immediate subordinate…Women in the group are allegedly kept on a 500- to 800-calorie a day diet because Raniere likes thin women and believes fat ‘interferes’ with his energy levels, Parlato claims.”

“Slaves must immediately answer their masters any time they text or call them, and if they do not recruit enough slaves of their own, they are beaten with a paddle on their buttocks,” the report continued.

While it is not known if Mack or someone else is leading the group in Raniere’s absence, NXIVM has acknowledged his arrest by posting a statement on their website that reads, “In response to the allegations against our founder, Keith Raniere, we are currently working with the authorities to demonstrate his innocence and true character.”