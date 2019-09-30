‘Smallville’ Actor Callum Blue Reveals He Was Part of NXIVM Sex Cult

Smallville actor Callum Blue recently revealed that he was part of the NXIVM sex cult, along with his former series co-star Allison Mack. The revelation emerged in a promo for an upcoming episode of E! True Hollywood Story, which will explore the cult and the high-profile celebrities connected to it. In the clip, Blue is heard saying, “At the height of my popularity, I went through some trauma. My father took his own life and I continued working and I was caught up in this spiral of chaos, because Hollywood can be a chaotic and noisy place. And that really opened me up to looking to the outside world to find the answers.”

During his time on Smallville, Blue played the evil General Zod, but he also appeared in other TV series, such as Secret Diary of a Call Girl, The Tudors, and Dead Like Me.

Notably, Catherine Oxenberg of the original Dynasty series, is also revealed to have had a connection to NXIVM as well, in the promo.

The cult began making headlines in 2018, when Mack — who played a central role in the group — was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

In a 2013 video unearthed by the Daily Mail, Mack was heard saying of NXIVM, “It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done because it consists of working with a group of people who are totally interdependent, meaning we’re all working together and no-one is ever punished or told that they’re wrong or bad.”

“I would say that working for Jness is the most satisfying and purposeful thing I’ve ever done,” she added, speaking of an offshoot group that she was also part of. “Watching the women who are involved in Jness completely transform and evolve in a way that is so pure, is such a privilege.”

During Mack’s court case, her lawyers used Scientology as an argument for why she committed no wrongdoing, citing a 2009 case, in which a couple lost their lawsuit against the Church of Scientology over forced labor allegations.

“The court did not find that plaintiffs were compelled to remain in the organization even though, if they chose to leave, they would be ‘excommunicated’ from their friends and family and labeled a ‘dissenter,’” the legal documents stated. “The threat of reputational damage and isolation from loved ones therefore did not qualify as serious harm.”

Following her arrest, Mack posted a $5 million bond and has been free ever since. She could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison if she is convicted of the charges.

