Alleged Sex Cult Recruiter and ‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Spotted With Ankle GPS Monitor

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack has been spotted wearing an ankle GPS monitor following her arrest for alleged sex trafficking.

After being released on $5 million bond, Allison Mack is sporting a new ankle GPS monitor ahead of her trial. Mack was reportedly fitted with the monitor on Wednesday and will have to continue wearing it as a term of her bail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the image on TMZ.

The former CW star was arrested on April 20 in connection to a case involving alleged cult leader Keith Raniere and NXIVM, a purported self-help group that is accused of serving as a front for a sex cult that branded women.

Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on Smallville for 10 years, is reportedly a top official in the Nxivm cult and the second-in-command behind leader Keith Raniere. She is even said to have been the one to institute corporal punishment for “slaves” who “do not recruit enough slaves of their own.” She is alleged to have founded sub-sects of the cult known as DOS (Dominos Obsequious Sororium, which reportedly translates to Master Over the Slave Women) and Jness.

A newly released video from 2013 showed Mack bragging about her work with “female empowerment group” Jness, calling her work of recruiting women into a sex cult “the most gratifying thing” that she has ever done.

“It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done because it consists of working with a group of people who are totally interdependent, meaning we’re all working together and no-one is ever punished or told that they’re wrong or bad,” Mack says. “I would say that working for Jness is the most satisfying and purposeful thing I’ve ever done. Watching the women who are involved in Jness completely transform and evolve in a way that is so pure, is such a privilege.”

“Literally seeing people’s life path completely turn 180 degrees, where in one moment they really felt like this was all that they had and this was all they could do, and then they come through Jness and start working with us and in our community and it’s like a whole other life is born through the new experience of themselves and that is incredibly satisfying and gratifying thing to do,” she continues.

“Working for Jness is grounding and satisfying and humbling and wonderful, just wonderful.”

Mack appeared in a Brooklyn court earlier this week charged with two counts of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit forced labor. U.S. Magistrate Judge Viktor Pohorelsky granted Mack a $5 million bond.

Both Raniere and Mack face mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years in prison if convicted on the current charges.

Photo credit: Drew Angerer / Getty