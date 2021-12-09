Slim 400, Up-and-Coming California Rapper, Dead at 33 After Shooting

An up-and-coming rapper is dead following a shooting in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Compton-based rapper Slim 400 was reportedly shot and killed in an Inglewood neighborhood sometime late Wednesday night, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. At this time, further details regarding Slim’s passing, including what led to the fatal shooting and how many suspects were involved, have not been released. Slim was 33. Neither his team nor his family has released a public statement at this time.

News of Slim’s passing was immediately met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes online, where one person wrote, “no wayyyy. long live slim man.” Someone else tweeted, “RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.” A third person wrote, “my prayers are with the family and friends in their time of bereavement.”

https://twitter.com/Power106LA/status/1468831025463631872?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Slim’s tragic passing comes just a little over two years after he survived a drive-by shooting in June 2019. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official confirmed the shooting to the Los Angeles Times. A separate source confirmed Slim as the victim and said Slim was shot “multiple times” in the attack. Sources later told TMZ that Slim was shot eight times and underwent surgery. Just a month after the shooting, Slim sat down with an L.A. radio station and detailed his experiences.

“I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it,” he said. “I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting…My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

Born Vincent Cohran to military parents in Germany, Slim moved to the U.S. as a child and was raised in Compton. He was later discovered and signed by the now nonexistent Pu$haz Ink music label and is known for his collaborations with big-name artists including YG (Young Gangsta). The New York Post reports that Slim, who was private about his personal life, reportedly has a daughter named Parris, whom he welcomed in March 2009.