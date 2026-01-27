Singer From Classic ABC Show Dead at 84: RIP to Guy Hovis

Singer and television star Guy Hovis has died. He was 84.

The singer, best known for his appearances on The Lawrence Welk Show, died peacefully last Thursday according to TMZ. His daughter, Julie, told the outlet that he’d been hospitalized for weeks for a lengthy illness.

His ex-wife and former co-star Ralna English posted the sad news on her Facebook page.

“As it has for me, this will come as a shock to many of you. Guy has been in the hospital for several weeks. I spoke briefly with him on Monday and was deeply concerned. He took a turn for the worse and it hurts me to tell you, but he died peacefully last night,” she wrote. “Needless to say, at this time we are all devastated and simply trying to cope with this tragic news. Thank you for your prayers for Julie and Sis and Guy’s entire family.”

Hovis got his start as a soloist in Los Angeles clubs in the 60s. He met English at the nightclub The Horn in Santa Monica, and the two became singing partners, then spouses.

English joined the cast of the musical variety series The Lawrence Welk Show in 1969 and convinced Welk to have her husband on to sing a duet.

The performance was so successful that the two became ‘Guy & Ralna,’ the show’s most popular act, for twelve years. After the series ended, the two continued to perform together as Guy & Ralna even after their divorce in 1984.

In 2005, Hovis performed at the second inauguration of George W. Bush.

He is survived by his daughter and his ex-wife.