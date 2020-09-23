Simon Cowell Made an Insane Amount of Cash in Just One Year, Report Claims

✖

Simon Cowell may be out of commission at the moment due to a back injury that he sustained in August, but he has still reportedly earned a great deal of money because of his television appearances and his record label. According to The Sun, Cowell's company Simco, which deals with the earnings from his business ventures, reported profits of almost £37 million (or around $47 million). This was a major increase from the profits that it reported in the previous financial year, as Cowell made almost £10 million more this year.

Records from the period between April 2018 and September 2019 show that Simco turned over more than £65 million. This funding reportedly comes from all of the shows that Cowell produces over the world such as America's Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor, and the recently-canceled The Greatest Dancer. The Sun noted that while Cowell's popularity is high in the United States thanks to his connection with AGT, most of his earnings have come from his shows based in the United Kingdom. The shows that he produces in the United Kingdom reportedly bring him in 42% of his overall earnings, compared to the 33% that he receives from projects based in the United States. He also receives 25% of his earnings from projects in other parts of the world.

While Cowell has reported some major earnings from his projects, he has, unfortunately, not been able to participate in them lately due to a back injury that he sustained in August. During the latter half of AGT, which has implemented a number of changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has been forced to miss out on tapings of the show. In his place, AGT sought out help from The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson to fill in on the judging panel. But, for several of the episodes, the show has simply featured a three-person judging panel comprised of Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

On Tuesday night, the start of AGT's finals for Season 15, fans were surprised to see that Cowell was still unable to be a part of the show in some fashion. Many of his fans wrote that they were dearly missing his commentary on the show. In turn, Cowell wrote that he was also disappointed that he could not be there. He also wished the remaining acts in the competition good luck as they put on their final performance in the hopes of becoming the Season 15 champion.