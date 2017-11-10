Shemar Moore Responds to Rumors He’s Dating This ‘RHOA’ Cast Member

After a flirty appearance together on Watch What Happens Live, Shemar Moore is speaking out about his rumored relationship with Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks.

The Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. star says he’s still single and hasn’t seen Parks since their appearance together about a year ago. But it’s “crazy” people keep bringing Parks up, he says.

“This thing, it’s crazy to me, I just woke up, like last week and everybody’s like, ‘Phaedra, Phaedra, Phaedra,’” he told E! News. “And look, I met Phaedra doing a night time talk show with Andy Cohen and Andy Cohen does this thing late at night and he likes to get you to drink. And so you’re loose and you have fun on his show.”

“So I walked in and I saw Phaedra and I know who Phaedra — I’ve heard of Phaedra and she was looking like…and so she looked at me and I kinda had this sense of like, ‘Oh, she thinks I’m the guy from The Young and the Restless‘ or ‘She thinks I’m a certain Shemar.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna introduce you to a different kind of Shemar,’” he said. “So I just decided to have a good time and she was such a good sport and we played and we flirted and we got our little kissy face on. And then that went viral and that’s the first and the last time that I’ve ever seen or met Phaedra.”

Parks hasn’t commented on their relationship or lack thereof, but has hinted when talking with host Andy Cohen that he paired her up with a good man.

“Well, you hooked me up with somebody and we chat from now and then,” she told him during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion last season. When Cohen asked if she would date Moore, Phaedra smiled and said, “We’ll see…”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.