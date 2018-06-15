Shannen Doherty Spotted for First Time Since Breast Surgery

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty was seen for the first time since undergoing breast reconstruction surgery after a two-year breast cancer battle.

The 47-year-old Doherty was seen in Malibu with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, on a dinner date Wednesday afternoon, reports The Daily Mail. Doherty wore purple pants with a floral print, a black top and sunglasses.

The outing came a month after she had reconstructive surgery for a mastectomy she had in 2016, reports Entertainment Tonight. Doherty posted a sweet photo on Instagram on Mother’s Day, showing her mother, Rosa Doherty, by her side in the hospital.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom,” Doherty wrote in the caption on May 13. “I only bring you to the best places…..hospital food..yum. I love you. Thank you for always being there. I’d write more but pain pills are kicking in. [Mama Rosa] [reconstruction].”

While Doherty had not been seen by the paparazzi until this week, the actress has shared more photos on Instagram since the procedure. On June 2, she shared a photo with her doctor, Dr. Jay Orringer.

“Reconstruction is no joke. Not going to lie… I’ve struggled with this surgery,” she wrote. “My amazing Dr. Jay Orringer keeps reminding me it’s only been 3 weeks and I’m up and about, not taking any pain pills and generally doing well considering I had 3 surgical sites and 10 hours of surgery. Still…. I struggle. I think emotionally this is rough along with physically being unable to do a lot of things I enjoy. This is yet another humbling moment that cancer has bestowed upon me and for that, I’m thankful. Things could be so much worse. So yes, I’m blessed. In so many ways.”

On Saturday, Doherty posted a photo from a restaurant with one of her friends, her oncologist and his wife.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and her cancer has been in remission since 2017. When Breast Cancer Awareness Month started in October, Doherty posted an emotional photo of herself after her first chemotherapy treatment.

“Cancer is with you forever,” she wrote at the time. “Those who have experienced it know that even after you’ve kicked its ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go thru the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live live.”

Doherty is best known for her roles in Heathers (1988), Mallrats (1995) and Charmed (1998-2009). She also starred on the original Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990-1994). She filmed a cameo in the pilot for Paramount Network’s Heathers TV series, but the network dropped the series and has been shopping it elsewhere.

Doherty married Iswarienko, a photographer, in October 2011.

