Shakira Promises to Perform ‘Best Show of My Career’ at Super Bowl Halftime Show on Her Birthday

Shakira is promising to put on the “best show” of her career when she steps onto the stage alongside Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in February. Joining Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, just three weeks after she was announced to be a headliner, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer dished on what viewers can expect.

“I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry,” the singer said, according to PEOPLE, also adding that she will be taking the stage on her 43rd birthday. “It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

The Colombian singer, who said that she “didn’t hesitate” to say yes when she got the call from Jay Z, who is producing the show, went on to discuss the cultural impact the halftime show will have.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” she said. “I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”

Although she admitted that the performance will be “very nerve-wracking,” Shakira revealed how she is preparing for the big day, offering fans a tease of what they can expect.

“It’s gonna be very short, therefore very nerve-wracking, I think,” said. “The wheels are already turning and I can’t stop thinking of ideas. Every day, I have a new idea so now it’s a matter of making them all work together and having the time to consolidate all of that and present the best show of my career.”

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the first Super Bowl there since 2010 and will air on Fox.

Shakira and Lopez’s halftime performance will follow on the heels of recent halftime show performers Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.