Serena Williams Amazes in Pink Versace Dress at Royal Wedding

Serena Williams attended the royal wedding to see her friend Meghan Markle tie the knot with Prince Harry, wearing a stunning, body-hugging pink Versace dress.

The 36-year-old Williams chronicled her preparations for the big day Saturday with photos and videos on Instagram. Before she headed into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, she shared a photo of herself in the pink dress, paired with a pink hat and a Bulgari necklace.

She also wore a watch by Audemars Piguet, after wearing a $1 million watch by the brand at the 2018 Met Gala earlier this year.

Williams also tagged Donatella Versace, who also shared a photo of Williams with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“Serena attending the Royal Wedding…. You look GORGEOUS!!!” Versace wrote on her Instagram page.

Williams later shared a photo with Ohanion and their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who has her own Instagram page. “Seeing us off. Flying baby style,” Williams wrote.

The tennis star was also invited to the evening reception, which required a whole new look. She wore a Valentino dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli, with a floral print.

“[Piccioli], thank you for making me look special on this special evening,” Williams wrote.

This season, Williams has been attempting a comeback after giving birth to Olympia in September. She was supposed to play in the clay-court Italian Open this week, but withdrew earlier this month. Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, told WTA Tennis he is “confident” Williams will play at the French Open, which Williams last won in 2015.

“Serena will play the French Open to win it. Can she do it? Serena can achieve anything – after being her coach for six years, I’m even more sure of that statement,” Mouratoglou said. “After her pregnancy, Serena had to rebuild her body. When she arrived at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, around April 30, we realized that she was not ready yet. The time she lost after the delivery with all the medical issues she had to go through, was missing.”

The coach said Williams came back to tennis “too early” and needs five weeks to be “perfectly ready” for the French Open.

“She was not ready yet but needed to feel the competition, so she decided to play even though she was far from being at 100 per cent,” Mouratglou told WTA Tennis. “It was a good experience as she realised all the work that needed to be done in order for her to be really ready.”

The 2018 French Open starts on Monday and ends on Sunday, June 10.

Photo credit: Instagram/Serena Williams