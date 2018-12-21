Selena Gomez Spotted out With Friends After Leaving Mental Health Facility

Selena Gomez is getting back to normal following her mental health treatment.

The “Taka Taka” singer was spotted going for a hike with friends in Malibu, California, months after she was hospitalized and later went into a mental health facility for treatment.

In photos released by Entertainment Tonight, the actress looked happy and healthy, rocking a white sports bra, black-and-white Puma leggings, black sneakers and a baseball cap.

The occasion marks the first time the starlet was photographed after leaving the facility. She was also seen in photos from her trip to Big Bear Lake with a group of friends.

As previously reported, Gomez completed her stay earlier this week, with a source telling the outlet that the singer was in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends.”

The former Disney Channel star was admitted to the hospital in October. A source told the publication at the time that issues with Gomez’s physical health, including complications from Lupus and a kidney transplant, combined with the frustration of her condition led her to seeking treatment for her mental health.

“It’s very hard for Selena because she loves to work and stay busy,” the source said at the time. “Unfortunately, the amount of time spent at the hospital, without much improvement created anxiety for Selena, and made her extremely emotional, causing her to have panic attacks.”

Gomez was first admitted to the hospital in the last week of September after she was “despondent and emotional” over a “low white blood cell count” after her kidney transplant in September 2017. Despite being released several days later, the “Back to You” singer was forced to return to the hospital after her low blood cell count persisted, leading to an emotional breakdown.

Following the incident at the hospital, Gomez sought treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility, where she reportedly received dialectical behavior therapy.

“She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source told press at the time. “He realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

A few days before the incident, Gomez had announced she would be taking a break from social media, with her platforms remaining silent ever since.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote on Sept. 23. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. [Obviously].”