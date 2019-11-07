‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Night Court’ Actor Charles Levin’s Remains Reportedly Found in Oregon

Human remains found in southern Oregon on Saturday are believed to be that of Seinfeld and Night Court actor Charles Levin, who was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8. The Oregonian reports that officials found human remains in the rugged terrain surrounding Levin’s car.

Levin was reported missing by his son after he hadn’t heard from the 70-year-old actor, who drove a distinctive orange 2012 Fiat and was known to frequently travel with his pug named Boo Boo Bear, for several days. Levin was in the process of moving when he went missing last week, KTVL reports. On Friday, an emergency cell phone ping led investigators to search a remote area northeast of Selma, but there was no sign of Levin.

Using GPS data from Levin’s cell phone, search and rescue teams were able to narrow their search to a region near the town of Selma, southwest of Grants Pass.

A resident of the area found Levin’s car on a “very remote and almost impassible road” around 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The car was off the road and disabled due to the terrain.

Inside the car, Levin’s dog was found dead. Upon an intense search of the area around the car, crews found human remains after several hours.

“Based on the circumstances, there is a high probability that the remains are those of Charles Levin,” the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said. No other details were given, with officials saying a final identification of the remains would be completed by the medical examiner.

Known for playing numerous roles on television comedies from the 80s and 90s like Seinfeld, Night Court, Doogie Howser, M.D., Alice, NYPD Blue and Hill Street Blues, Levin also performed in more than a dozen films, including The Golden Child, Annie Hall and This is Spinal Tap.