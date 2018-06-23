See ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland’s ‘Painful’ Selfie From Hospital

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was hospitalized on Monday, but waited until National Selfie Day on Thursday to share a “painful” selfie from her hospital bed.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” Hyland wrote in an Instagram Story post with the selfie. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

The 27-year-old actress, who plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, also told her fans to #stayhealthymyfriends.

She also shared a video taken on Sunday, the day before she was hospitalized, co-starring Boo the dog.

“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” Hyland wrote. “This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

Hyland did not give more details of her hospitalization. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight she has since been released and is “doing better.”

Another source told Us Weekly Hyland became sick while filming The Wedding Year, a comedy co-starring Jenna Dewan and Anna Camp.

Hyland has not said anything herself about being released. She has not tweeted since Father’s Day, when she shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a toddler riding on her dad’s shoulders. “#Happyfathersday to the best Dad a daughter could have. Thanks for all the shoulder rides because I was a very lazy child,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Hyland has faced health struggles head-on in the past, opening up about her battle with kidney dysplasia. She had a kidney transplant in 2012 and wrote an essay to her fans about one of the disease’s side effects, including fluctuating weight. She said her doctors told her she could not work out, much to her disappointment.

“I have been told I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she wrote in a message shared on Twitter last year. “I am an activist for activity…I love to be outdoors. I love to be strong. (I’ll be using that word a lot). Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny’ which many of you have told me that I am too much of. ‘Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting’ and you’re right!…No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

In January, Hyland shared a powerful message on empowerment, alongside a photo of herself in her bathtub. She also took her social media followers “to bed” with her on New Year’s Day, livestreaming on Instagram from her bedroom, alongside boyfriend Wells Adam.

Hyland has starred on Modern Family since 2009 and also appeared in ABC’s Dirty Dancing remake last year. Modern Family will be returning in the fall on ABC.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty