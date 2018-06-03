Scott Disick Lavishes Sofia Richie With Bed of Roses

Sofia Richie’s romance with Scott Disick is going strong.

Saturday, the 19-year-old model shared a picture of Disick, 34, on a hotel bed, showing off rose petals that had been shaped into a heart on top of the comforter.

Richie was clearly taken with the romantic gesture, sharing a close-up of the petal arrangement on her Instagram Stories, writing, “[Oh my God]” with a heart eyes emoji. She also shared footage of Disick driving.

The couple was first spotted together at Cannes Film Festival in May, and since has taken their relationship all over the world, to locations such as Mexico and Italy

Disick split from longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, but the two continue to co-parent their three children together. He also appears regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and earlier this month, he went skydiving with Kendall Jenner.

The couple’s age gap made headlines when they first got together, and Richie’s dad, Lionel Richie, opened up in November to Entertainment Tonight about his feelings on the two.

“All you have to do is understand phases,” the American Idol judge said. “Don’t get involved. Make your comment. Keep a straight face. Don’t get involved. And sure enough it’s always the person you want to be with your daughter or your son. They don’t pick those people. It’s always the person they fall in love with and you go be calm. Just be calm.”

The two appear to be getting even closer with time as well.

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” a source told PEOPLE in September, soon after the couple made things official.

Kardashian is reportedly not a fan of the couple, however.

“The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive,” an insider told PEOPLE in February. “Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn’t get it.”

At first, Kardashian did not want Richie to meet the children, but since Richie has been spending so much time at Disick’s house, she gave in.

“Kourtney didn’t think it would last and she never thought Sofia was going to meet her kids,” said the source. “But now, Sofia spends a lot of time at Scott’s, so Kourtney allowed her to meet the kids. She has met them a few times.”

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, grilled Disick about his relationship with a younger woman during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Whatever makes him happy — I don’t judge, I don’t care,” sister Kim Kardashian said.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Kim said in the episode. “I just hope that he’s making good choices and having fun and that nothing is getting crazy. … I mean, it’s not like we can keep tabs on him forever. He’s got to live his life. Kourtney’s moved on, Scott’s eventually going to move on. If it ends up turning into something, great.”

