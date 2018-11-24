Sarah Ferguson Reveals Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Was ‘Nerve-Wracking’

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson opened up about the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of York made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, where she discussed the significance of being invited to Harry’s May wedding to Meghan, after not getting an invitation to Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was very kind of them, and I can’t thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking,” she said, calling the public’s cheers upon her arrival “quite extraordinary.”

“I sort of looked around like, ‘Are they doing that for me?’ Then someone went ‘Fergie,’ and it was the old Fergie back,” Ferguson continued, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I felt that sense of support from the crowd, which was very kind.”

Ferige shares two children — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — with Queen Elizabeth II’s son, Prince Andrew, though she had a public falling out with the royal family after separating from Andrew in 1992, and she was later photographed seemingly flirting with another man while still legally married.

It seems as though the Duchess might have mended fences with the royals after all these years.

“I just think that Her Majesty is an incredible lady, and I just think that, what an icon to the country, and one of the finest people in the world I’ve ever met,” Fergie said on Good Morning Britain. “I think Her Majesty leads by such example, to be so inclusive, to include me, is a wonderful gesture.”

“Her Majesty knew me from when I was a little naughty, age 10… I still am a little naughty, age 10, I suppose that’s why I write children’s books,” she added. “But I can’t thank Her Majesty enough for being so steadfast to me.”

Prince Harry and Markle recently celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary at the beginning of this week, when they were spotted together at the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Six months after the momentous occasion, Markle and Harry are awaiting the exciting arrival of their first child together in spring 2019. Though the family is keeping the gender of the baby a secret, likely until the birth, Harry expressed earlier this year that he would love to have a baby girl.

“I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all,” Harry said during the couple’s visit to Australia in October.