Sally Field Drops the Mic on Samantha Bee, Ivanka Trump and the C-Word

Sally Field sounded off on the Samantha Bee-Ivanka Trump controversy on Thursday, and she wasn’t afraid to drop the c—word to do it.

“I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c—,” Field wrote. “C— are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest.”

The tweet was in reference to the Full Frontal With Samantha Bee host referring to President Donald Trump’s daughter as a “feckless c—” during a segment on her show on Wednesday.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—. He listens to you,” Bee said.

On Thursday Bee posted an apology to Trump for calling her that.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee tweeted. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an interview with The Wrap on Thursday that the White House hopes action is taken against Bee for the comment by TBS and its parent company Turner.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Field recently gave her support to another Trump critic via Twitter, defending comedian Michelle Wolf following her White House Correspondents Dinner monologue.

“I thought Michelle was honest and brilliantly funny, but what is the point of this dinner, anyway?” Field wrote back on April 30. “The ship sailed on decency and a congenial relationship with the press when that man was elected. End the dinner and lets all focus on the work to be done.”