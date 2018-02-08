These Men Forgot to Wear Their Time’s Up Lapel Pins to the SAG Awards

While many men took the Screen Actors Guild Awards as a chance to show their support for the Time's Up movement, many others decided to ditch their Time's Up pins at the Hollywood gala.

In fact, quite a few men who were spotted with their lapel pins supporting the movement just two weeks ago at the Golden Globe Awards were seen without the symbol of strength for victims of sexual harassment, assault and abuse in the workplace.

Among those men were James Franco, Alexander Skarsgård, William H. Macy, Justin Hartley, Steve Carell, Daniel Kaluuya and David Harbour, all of whom were photographed at Sunday night's award ceremony without a pin.

Franco has been under speculation after five women accused him of sexual misconduct following his Golden Globes win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Franco has denied all of the allegations against him. He was noticeably absent from January 11's Critics' Choice Awards, the same day the Los Angeles Times published the allegations against him.

Several of Franco's accusers surfaced when he appeared at the Golden Globes wearing a Times Up pin. A few women directly called out the hypocrisy of the actor's decision to wearing the pin while making serious allegations against him.

Scarlett Johansson called out Franco at the Women's March rally on Saturday in Los Angeles.

"How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?" Johansson said.

She added, "I want my pin back, by the way."

Skarsgård is the latest to be called out for hypocrisy after he won multiple awards for his portrayal of an abusive husband in HBO's Big Little Lies — and didn't mention victims of abuse in his acceptance speeches.

In Big Little Lies, Skarsgard played Perry Wright, the husband of Nicole Kidman's character Celeste. Throughout the series, he violently abuses his wife and is revealed to be a rapist. The 41-year-old Skarsgard also won an Emmy for the role.

Even when Skarsgård did wear a Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes, many were disappointed when he chose not to speak out against violence.

Skarsgard neither wore a Time's Up pin or mentioned victims of abuse during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries at Sunday's SAG Awards.

Behind the scenes of the SAG Awards, Macy spoke about how it's "hard" to be a man during the ongoing movement and how that is revolutionizing the entertainment industry.

"It's hard to be a man these days," Macy said to Variety and other outlets. "I think a lot of us feel like we're under attack and that we need to apologize, and perhaps we do."

Macy referenced a meeting he had with other men in Hollywood.

"A bunch of guys got together under the auspices of Time's Up," Macy explained. "That's good for men. Men don't talk enough. And we talked."

When asked about the campaign, Macy said we've got to be free to speak the unspeakable and try things.

"So I don't want it to throw a wet blanket on things, and I don't feel that it will, because half the business is women and they're smart and they're hip," he said.

Despite not wearing a Time's Up pin, Macy said that he's proud of the movement.

"I'm proud of this business, because such things as safety in the workplace, that's done," he said. "We're not going back. It's changed in an instant and it's not going back. When it comes to equality in pay, it's inevitable. It's going to happen and it's going to happen quickly. My hat's off to our business."

Despite not sporting a Time's Up lapel pin, Kaluuya, who starred in Jordan Peele's thriller Get Out, told Page Six that he sees a "conscious shift" in the industry and that "everything men do is for women."

"It's not about me," he said. "It's giving the floor to these women and men who have gone through this stuff, and I'm here to support them and take a back seat."