Ryan Lochte Makes Shocking Admission About Mental Status After Rio Olympics

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte was at the center of a media storm after the 2016 summer games. Lochte became infamous overnight when he covered up vandalism and a resulting altercation by claiming he was assaulted and robbed.

The athlete and his fiancé, Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid, opened up about the effect the controversy had on him with ESPN, and it took quite a toll. When asked, Lochte revealed he contemplated suicide.

“After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world,” he said. “There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, ‘If I go to bed and never wake up, fine.’”

He was then asked if those comments were about considering suicide and he, while nodding, said “I was about to hang up my entire life.”

He also touched on the circumstances behind the initial incident. Unsurprisingly, he confirms he and his friends were drunk at the time.

However, he and Reid both think the whole situation was overblown and was given more attention than it deserved.

“People wanted a reason to hate me,” Lochte said.

“Everything was blown out of proportion,” Reid said “They were celebrating their victory. At the time, I really had to sew my mouth shut. People treated him like he murdered somebody.”

Despite all the uproar, Lochte is determined to move on. He and Reid are expecting a child together. The swimmer said that life change has really re-centered his focus and is prepared to compete at the summer games in 2020.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “Look, I was done with swimming back in 2013. I was drained, wiped out. Now I’ve found a new purpose with my son. This fire has been ignited, and it’s bigger than ever, and I’m just so excited because I know what’s going to happen in Tokyo. Everyone is going to have to watch out!”

Lochte has previously apologized for the incident, but still lost numerous endorsements in the wake of it.