Russell Brand Sentenced for Sexual Assaults

Comedian/actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

According to AP News, Judge Joel Bennathan announced the sentencing, telling Brand that he showed a “casual and arrogant disregard” for women who said “no” to him.

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“About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous,” the judge pointed out. “You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.”

Brand appeared stoic throughout the hearing. He then mouthed “We’ll be OK” to his wife, Laura, as officers led him away from the courtroom.

Last week, the jury found Brand guilty of assaulting four of six accusers on allegations dating back as far as 2004. However, he was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The accusers came forward after a woman told The Times and Channel 4 in 2023 that she had been sexually abused and degraded by Brand.

During the trial, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones accused the actor of abusing his fame and power to attack the women.

“He used it to facilitate access to women without which the offending could not have taken place,” Karmy-Jones explained. “It also fed his own view that he could commit such offenses with impunity.”

One of the women Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting said she encountered the comedian at a birthday party inside a London bar in 2004.

“For many years, as his star was rising, it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behavior against women like it was all a joke,” the victim stated. “There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around thinking he can get away with anything.”