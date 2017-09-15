Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies of Apparent Suicide

Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, died at the age of 46 at her home in an apparent suicide.

On Friday, O’Donnell spoke out about the tragic incident in a statement.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” O’Donnell told TMZ.

The former couple began dating back in 2011. They wed in a private ceremony the following year.

In November of 2014, they called off their marriage with O’Donnell filing for divorce in February 2015. The 55-year-old TV personality cited an “irretrievably broken relationship” as the cause of their divorce. It was made final in March 2016.

The same time that O’Donnell split, the comedienne also announced her exit from The View.

“Rosie has teens and an infant at home that need her attention,” her rep said, according to E! News. “This has been a very stressful situation. She is putting her personal health and family first. ABC has been wonderfully understanding and supportive of her personal decision to leave The View. Next week will be her last.”

Rounds’ mother posted a statement urging those contemplating suicide to reach out for help.

“If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated,” she wrote. “There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo Credit: Getty / Walter McBride

