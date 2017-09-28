Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex’s Cause of Death Revealed

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, was reportedly surrounded by pill bottles when her body was found.

An official at the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida tells The Blast that Rounds’ spouse discovered the pill bottles next to her body. The medications were taken into evidence by the coroner.

The investigators are now reportedly looking into the doctors that prescribed the medications to Rounds to learn more as to why she was taking them. Rounds’ family will also be asked about her drug and medical history.

Sources close to the Rounds family have expressed concerns that her demise could have been related to the pain medications she was taking due to “severe pain” caused by her condition with desmoid tumors.

An autopsy was performed on Rounds’ body earlier in September on the day after she was found dead in her Florida home, a rep for the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office told The Blast.

Doctors are awaiting lab results to learn more about how she died, but there were reportedly no obvious signs of trauma. No external signs, such as a gunshot wound or evidence of hanging, were found. At this time, suicide has not been ruled out as the cause of death. Based on the latest reports, a drug overdose is a likely cause.

After learning of her passing, O’Donnell shared a statement about Rounds’ death. Judging by the former host of The View‘s statement, she indicated that it was an apparent suicide.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” O’Donnell told TMZ.

O’Donnell and Rounds began dating back in 2011. They two got married in a private ceremony the next year. In November of 2014, the couple decided to call it quits on their marriage. O’Donnell cited an “irretrievably broken relationship” as the cause of their split. The divorce was made final in March 2016.