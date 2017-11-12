Watch: Rosie O’Donnell Shares the Exact Moment When Donald Trump Began ‘Hating’ Her

Rosie O’Donnell joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to explain the origins of her infamous feud with Donald Trump — the now President of the United States.

In Friday’s episode on Bravo, O’Donnell was joined by Joy Behar to explain the exact moment the president started hating on her.

“I told the truth that he was bankrupt four times. That he’s not a self-made man, that he got his daddy’s money,” O’Donnell said. “That he notoriously ripped off all these private contractors. Family businesses all over Atlantic City went under because of his unethical ways. If you’re 55 and grew up on Long Island, you know he’s a fake, a phony and a fraud.”

After O’Donnell outed Trump, that was when he began attacking her, even stooping to criticize her personal appearance.

“[He attacked] not only my physical appearance. Everything,” she explained. “My sexuality, my parenting, my wife. He went really bats— crazy.”

Behar replied to her it was “a badge of honor to be disliked or hated by this man.”

Though O’Donnell agreed in part, she said, “But to have it been done to you personally for a decade, makes the PTSD fairly intense.”

Naturally with Trump in power and as the leader of the free world, things got presumably worse for O’Donnell.

“It took me about six months to regain my equilibrium,” she said of the aftermath of the 2016 election. “I felt like I fell through the ice and I just was waiting to resurface.”