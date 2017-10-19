Roseanne Lashes out at Rob Reiner in Politically Charged Tweet

Roseanne Barr is getting political — again — on Twitter. The 64-year-old actress lashed out against director Rob Reiner early Thursday morning concerning his involvement in the Russia probe.

i drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself-I went over to him & got into a fight with him over all that Russian BS — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 19, 2017

“i drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself-I went over to him & got into a fight with him over all that Russian BS,” Barr wrote on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She added: “i said ‘you’re buying fake news’ he said, ‘I’m not going to listen to this. I’m out of here.’ I said-‘u should politiely discuss opinions!’ “

Barr, who tried to win the Green Party nomination to run for President, apparently was not impressed with Reiner’s involvement in the Russia probe.

More: ‘Roseanne’ Cast Reunites for First Photo of ABC Revival

Reiner has been promoting a group that aims to widely share information about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and its ongoing threat to US institutions.

Reiner, a lifelong democrat who backed both of Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential runs, is a member of The Committee to Investigate Russia’s advisory board. He wrote on Twitter that he is involved in the group “to understand the gravity of Russia’s invasion of our democracy.”

While Reiner has yet to respond to Barr’s tweets, he is hardly the first person Barr has targeted on her politically-charged social media.

This summer, she spoke out against Kathy Griffin’s controversial image holding President Trump’s decapitated head. Barr defended Trump’s young son, Barron, who had reportedly believed that the gruesome image was real and that something horrible happened to his father.

“two of my grandsons r Barron Trump’s age. I would slap the f–k out of any b—h or any p—k who upset them – trust me on that,” she wrote.

Barr’s reaction wasn’t just outrage; she believed that Griffin’s stunt distracted the media’s attention from the death of Seth Rich, the 27-year-old Democratic National Committee employee who was fatally shot in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington D.C. in circumstances that may have led to foul play.

Later, Roseanne tweeted: “Kathy Griffin misdirects everyone away from #SethRich.”

Despite Barr’s politically charged Twitter account, ABC executives say they aren’t worried that her politics will negatively affect the Roseanne reboot.

Up Next: ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Adds Darlene and David’s Daughter to the Cast

“I try to just worry about the things that I can control,” ABC entertainment President Channing Dungey said.

In fact, the reboot of the ’80s and ’90s sitcom may dive head first into politics.

“I don’t know whether Roseanne will speak about Trump by name. But she’s going to speak very honestly,” Dungey said this summer, according to THR.

“We’re going to be tackling some of the topics that are in the conversation today. I’ll leave it that,” she said.