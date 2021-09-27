Roseanne Barr Lists Her Los Angeles Home for $3.5M

Roseanne Barr has listed her Los Angeles home on the housing market for $3.5 million. According to Dirt.com, 68-year-old Barr purchased the home for $1.17 million in 2003, and just put it up for sale on Sept. 11. The house is one of two El Segundo homes that she owns, and once rented out for a short time back in 2008. The comedian recently made a move to Hawaii, likely prompting the sale of her L.A. home.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is described as a “Mediterranean luxury home.” The New York Post reports that it features not only a serene coastal view, but a beautiful mountainscape is also visible from the property. As for some of its more notable amenities, the home features a chef’s kitchen with multiple high-end appliances, as well as bathrooms that were remodeled to include Carrera honed marble tiles. Finally, the home also features a sauna, two fireplaces and an elevator.

Barr has found herself at the center of much controversy over the past few years, starting back in 2018 when she was fired from the reboot of her classic ’90s sitcom. Barr was fired, and the show was canceled, after the comedian tweeted a racist comment about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. Barr blamed the incident on Ambien. In her tweet, Barr suggested that Jarrett was the product of a cross between the “Muslim Brotherhood” and the “Planet of the Apes.”

She later apologized for her “bad joke,” tweeting, “I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter.” A short while later, she tweeted again, writing, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans.” She then said she was “truly sorry” for ridiculing Jarrett’s “politics and her looks.” Barr added, “I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Series actress Sarah Gilbert convinced ABC to give her and the producers a chance to salvage the show, which became The Conners, a spinoff of the iconic sitcom. In the premiere, Barr’s character was revealed to have died of an opioid overdose. The Conners quickly became a hit with fans, and recently premiered its fourth season on ABC. For the season debut, the show went live and gave fans a chance to appear virtually, by way of the “You Can Be a Conner” sweepstakes. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the raffle, series actor Michael Fishman explained that part of the excitement of giving fans a chance to make a virtual appearance is that “you never know exactly what they’re going to ask.” He added, “That’s part of the joy. That’s part of the excitement for both us and the audience all at the same time.”