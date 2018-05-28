Ronda Rousey Says Meeting Indiana School Shooting Hero Would be an Honor

Ronda Rousey would be happy to have heroic teacher Jason Seaman walk with her to the ring for her next WWE match. That is, if he wants to.

The former UFC Champion and current WWE Superstar did a TMZ interview at an airport in Washington D.C. on Sunday night, and was asked about what she thought about Seaman stopping the school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School on Friday by tackling and disarming the gunman.

“Anybody who risked their lives to save kids, how could you not commend someone like that?” Rousey said.

Rousey said if he wanted to be involved with her WWE in-ring career for a night, all he had to do was ask.

“I think whatever he wants to do is up to him,” she said. “If that was something he would like, I would be happy to oblige. I’m sure he’s got a million things vying for his attention right now.”

“If he wanted it, hell yeah I would,” she continued.

Seaman, a former college football player and science teacher, took three bullets as he stopped a student wielding two handguns during the shooting.

“First of all, thank you to the first responders from Noblesville and Fishers for their immediate action and care,” Seaman said in a statement. “I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great. To all students, you are all wonderful and I thank you for your support. You are the reason I teach.”

Thanks to Seaman’s quick reaction there were no deaths in the shooting as only he and one student sustained injuries.

Rousey has been hard at work in her professional wrestling career ever since she debuted for the WWE at the Royal Rumble event in January. She blew fan expectations out of the water in her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, taking on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed-tag team match. She’s since made appearances on Monday Night Raw almost every week and has competed in a number of live event matches.

Rousey’s next televised match will take place at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17, where she’ll face Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Despite being an outsider to the world of professional wrestling, Rousey is reportedly well-liked and respected by WWE peers backstage.

“I know this from several different people there,” Wrestling Observer reporter Dave Meltzer said on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer. “Attitude wise, 100% tremendous. No negativity there. She’s happy she loves doing this. She’s a hard worker. She has absolutely no stuck-up, star issue in this whatsoever. There’s no ego thing there, in fact it’s the opposite. Everyone’s talked about how refreshing it is that she is so humble for as big a star that she is.”