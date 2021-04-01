Romeo Miller Says LAPD Officer Held Him at Gunpoint

✖

Romeo Miller recounts when he was held by gunpoint by a Los Angeles police officer while visiting University of California, Los Angeles. "UCLA, you better have that camera recording, because they don't play no games. But the guy pulled me over at gunpoint, a Black cop, and was like, 'is this a stolen vehicle?'" he said and he re-enacted the dangerous moment on FOX Soul's The Mix. "I'm like, bro, relax. Just come check my registration and get my driving license."

"Is this a stolen vehicle?" he said again, acting as the officer. "And then he saw it was me and was like, 'Oh, Romeo Miller? Oh, you're good. I thought you were just some random Black dude.'"

Miller goes on to say how the incident makes him worry for his brothers. His two brothers Hercy and Mercy Miller could also find themselves in that same situation, he tells his other hosts Zonnique (T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle), Romeo Miller (Ex On The Beach/Peak), Anton Peeples (Mr. Mom), newcomer Jamie DuBose, and Jazz Anderson (TV personality & rapper). "I don't care, you don't have to be 'some random Black dude.' My brothers ain't famous. They're bigger than me –– these guys are 6'4, 6'5. These guys are 'intimidating Black men.' I have little brothers that literally look like grown men," he said. "What are they going to go through when they don't realize 'Oh I know you from TV? You're not a threat, or this or that.' It's sad that we're seen as threatening. I been through that situation too many times." he said.

While he claims his brothers aren't famous, one could say it's only a matter of time. Hercy Miller seems to be following in his father's –– Hip-Hop legend Percy Miller –– basketball legacy. The younger Miller recently announced he'll be attending HBCU Tennessee State University in the fall to play Basketball. "Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been taught to be a leader and to not follow the crowd. I want to make a change. I want to make a difference,” he told ESPN, per the Grio, of his decision. “I know with me, I can change the narrative of people thinking that you need to go to a big school to become a pro or just to be great, and that’s not true.”

When his father was asked how he feels about his son's choice, “This is so big for the culture with my son going to an HBCU and going to Tennessee State. This is going to change the narrative. This is about economic empowerment and teaching that, and being able to make sure that these HBCU’s are in the spotlight,” he told the outlet. “I think this is a movement. I think so many kids behind him will be coming to do this now – I’m talking about top athletes like Hercy.”