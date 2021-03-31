Robin Thicke Reveals Initial Qualms About Joining 'The Masked Singer'

✖

Robin Thicke is opening up about his hesitancy about being a judge on The Masked Singer before the show's success. While fans have grown to love the show and judges, that include Thicke, Nichole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, the singer admits he's grown to love it as well. However, that wasn't the case before the season premiere in January 2019.

During an interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Thicke confessed that he was really cautious saying yes because he considered himself a singer, not a judge. "Even on The Masked Singer, making sure I'm enjoying it instead of being up there like, 'Man, i never thought I'd have to do something like this' ... 'Cause when I started, I still thought, 'Hey man, what am I doing here? I'm a singer.' And now, I've totally embraced it," Thicke said according to Good Housekeeping.

In fact, he embraced it so much he's referred to it as the "best job" that he's ever had. "We're so silly and goofy," he detailed, highlighting his fellow co-judges. "We're not taking it serious except for the journeys and emotions that are coming from the stories. But we're up there just laughing our butts off." When Season 1 of The Masked Singer first aired, viewers weren't even sure what to think. The concept of disguising someone while they sing in such elaborate costumes, it took a little while for the show's viewers to decide what their true thoughts were.

However, it didn't take long because before the end of Season 1, they quickly announced there would be a Season 2, and now the show is sitting in Season 4. While there seemed to be a lot of question surrounding the show's lifespan on television, one person who was on board from day one was McCarthy. In fact, she was ready to sign up as soon as the offer slid across the table, but it was her team that was sitting on the side of caution.

"It's nice to be able to put something out there that you don't feel bad about, you actually feel really good about," she told the outlet. "I'm glad it worked out." As each season has progressed, the stakes of competition have only grown. As each new set of singers roll around, something different changes for both the audience and judges, as well as, the talent. While it's unknown to their viewers who each person is, host Nick Cannon has even spoke candidly that not even he knows who's under which mask before they are eliminated.