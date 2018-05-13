Rihanna Reveals Her NSFW Wedding Gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Rihanna already knows what she’s getting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their wedding.

The singer, who recently launched a lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty, with a pop-up shop in new York City, revealed she already has some pieces in mind for the royal couple.

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight her gift for Markle and Harry, whom she met in Barbados during his Caribbean tour in 2016 — would be “extreme.”

“I think you have to go to the extreme when you’re gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift,” Rihanna teased, before giving a preview of her collection.

“We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation,” the Fenty creator said. “But I mean, really on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be.”

Rihanna’s line doesn’t just have sexy gifts for the wedding night. Her collection includes items for “everyday situations.”

“[The line has] sexy gifts for your girlfriends, whether you’re a man, whether you’re a woman, whether you’re just a best friend. The best gift is lingerie, we all want that,” she said. “There’s a lot of stuff that feels really comfortable, comfortable enough to wear under like a T-shirt and jeans. You need those everyday situations, and you need the stuff that takes you out of your box.”

The “Diamonds” singer recently stunned people at the 2018 Met Gala while co-chairing the event Monday in a Pope-Inspired Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano. The look was intricate and impressive, Rihanna reveals, heavy.

“It was heavy, every step was a squat,” she said. “I promise you my butt gained from that night.”

“I had another option that was a lot more simple, same Margiela, but I felt like it was an insult to the people who sat there and like, hand beaded that entire thing, to just say, ‘no put that in the archives,” she continued. “It was so great, I couldn’t deny it.”

Other stars who killed the Met Gala red carpet include, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Solange Knowles. The annual Met Gala helps raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and guests are asked to wear dresses that match the theme of each new exhibition.

This year’s exhibition includes items on loan from the Vatican and displays new gowns inspired by Catholic iconography and style.