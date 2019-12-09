Randy Jackson Reacts to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Controversy Amid Gabrielle Union Firing

As the America’s Got Talent controversy continues, yet another famous figure has spoken out regarding the scandal. Randy Jackson, who was a judge alongside Simon Cowell on eight seasons of American Idol, is speaking out about the situation. And, like many, he couldn’t help but discuss what a difficult matter it must be.

“It’s a tough situation. I’m sorry for her. I feel bad about that situation but I love her,” he told Us Weekly while at the World’s Big Sleep Out on Dec. 7. “I’m sure they’ll figure it out. Cowell’s my boy, you know I mean I love him. It’s a great franchise. I’m sure they’ll work it out and figure it out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson is very confident in NBC’s ability to work through the issue, as he stressed to the publication, “I trust that NBC is doing what they need to do.”

Jackson’s comments come weeks after NBC revealed that AGT judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not be coming back for another season of the competition series. Following that news, Variety reported that Union had made numerous complaints about the supposedly toxic work environment on AGT. That report led some to believe that the actor’s complaints had something to do with her being let go from the program.

In Variety’s report, they claimed that Union took issue with a racist joke made by guest judge Jay Leno and subsequently urged producers to report his line to HR. Additionally, it was reported that the Being Mary Jane actor received about a half a dozen notes about her hairstyles being “too black” for the AGT audience. A network insider refuted the claim, telling Variety that Union and Hough only received notes about hair continuity.

They also reported that there may have been some strife between Union and Cowell, who is an executive producer on AGT. As a result of this report, NBC and Freemantle and Cowell’s Syco released a joint statement about the matter.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” their statement to Variety read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

On Dec. 4, Union related that she had indeed been in contact with NBC and that they had a meeting about the controversy.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” she wrote. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”