Queen Elizabeth Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ in Prince Harry’s Response to Royal Trademark Block

More details regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit were announced this week, with the couple’s website confirming that they will not use the word “Royal” for their personal brand going forward. The website states that while there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, Harry and Markle will not use it when they set up a non-profit entity, which the site is careful to note as not being a foundation.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth II is not happy with her grandson and that there is still tension between the monarch, Harry and Markle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s so disappointed that her own grandchild would heap so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time,” the source claims.

Harry and Markle’s new roles will take effect in the spring and undergo a 12-month review period.

“She’s praying that, over time, Harry will start to see things more clearly,” the source said of the Queen. “Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.”

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Markle would not be allowed to use the word “Royal” for their upcoming entity.

“Their non-profit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” a statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020. Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

In response, Harry and Markle’s website issued a statement of its own. In December, the couple had filed paperwork to trademark their personal foundation, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal,” the message on their website reads. “For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool