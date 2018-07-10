Queen Elizabeth Makes Public Appearance One Day After Missing Prince Louis’ Christening

Queen Elizabeth II has returned to the royal spotlight one day after her absence from great-grandson Prince Louis’ christening, with the monarch attending the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday.

The day featured multiple events, including a service at Westminster Abbey and an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

For the royal outing, the 92-year-old went for her signature bright look with multiple shades of blue, wearing a blue silk coat with turquoise detailing with a matching dress by Angela Kelly, accessorizing with a matching hat by Kelly, a sparkling brooch and a pearl necklace and earrings.

The Queen was joined by multiple family members including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

After the service, the group traveled to the palace as the Queen and Prince Charles presented a new Queen’s Colour to the Royal Air Force at a ceremony before making a short speech.

The royal family then headed inside and to the balcony for their appearance, which saw them take in a fly-over by 100 air-crafts as well as a mass rifle salute.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had celebrated the christening of their third child, with the palace having previously announced that the monarch would not be in attendance at the event, which took place at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace.

A palace source told People that the decision was “mutually agreed upon” between the Queen and the couple “some time ago” and was likely due to the Queen’s busy schedule.

The Queen had previously canceled a June 28 outing to a church service to mark the bicentenary of an order of chivalry after feeling “under the weather,” according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.

Palace officials say there is no reason to worry about the monarch’s health.

Tuesday’s celebrations also marked the second Buckingham Palace balcony appearance for Markle, who donned a black bespoke Dior dress for the occasion along with a matching fascinator. The dress featured a boatneck neckline, a feature the Duchess seems to be fond of, and drew comparisons to her white Givenchy wedding gown.

Markle’s spot directly next to the Queen on the balcony comes after the two completed their first outing together in June, which saw the pair travel to Cheshire to open a bridge.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris J Ratcliffe