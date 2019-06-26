Priyanka Chopra Sports Blonde Hair During Night out in Paris

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Paris with several other members of the Jonas family ahead of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s wedding, and the actress debuted a surprising new look this week in the City of Lights.

Chopra was spotted after a night out at cabaret club Crazy Horse, with the Baywatch star switching up her usual dark brown tresses for a platinum blonde bob wig. Chopra paired the ‘do with a sparkling gold Lurex one-shoulder jumpsuit featuring a balloon sleeve and a pair of matching gloves. She completed the look with geometric gold earrings, a number of gold rings and her husband, Nick Jonas, who was wearing a forest green suit.

Photos of the actress’ outing can be seen here.

Ahead of her night out on the town, Chopra was seen enjoying dinner with Nick, Joe and Turner at LouLou restaurant, with the couples dressed casually as they spent time with actor Wilmer Valderrama and his rumored girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

During their stay in Paris, Nick, Chopra, Joe and Turner were also seen spending time on a boat with friends, with the group clearly enjoying themselves while out on the water.

While Joe and Turner haven’t shared too many details about their upcoming nuptials, it seems their wedding date was recently revealed by none other than Dr. Phil McGraw.

McGraw left a comment on an Instagram post Turner shared on Saturday, June 22 of herself and Joe sharing a kiss with the Eiffel Tower in the background of the shot.

“Easy now! 1 week to go,” the television personality wrote. “Ha! See you at the wedding.”

His comment indicates that the pair will be tying the knot on Saturday, June 29, which is a major clue if true since Turner and Joe had previously kept quiet about exactly when their wedding in France will take place.

The couple previously married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that the Paris event will be more “formal.”

“Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was,” the source said. “The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.”

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” another insider told Us Weekly. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto