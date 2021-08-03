Priscilla Presley's Mom Anna Lillian Iversen Dead at 95

✖

Priscilla Presley's mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, has died. Presley, who is the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley, announced her mother’s passing on Monday, posting an emotional tribute to her late mother on social media. Iversen was 95. A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

In announcing her mother's passing, Presley, 76, shared a photo of her mother alongside a caption reading, "I am heartbroken." The businesswoman shared with her millions of followers on both Twitter and Instagram that her "beautiful mother passed today." Presley remembered Iversen as "the light of our lives" and said "she never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything." She ended her post by writing, "may you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley)

Born in March 1926, Iversen was the daughter of Albert Henry Iversen, who was born in Egersund, Norway and married his wife and Iversen's mother Lorraine after he emigrated to the United States, according to Express. Iversen met her husband, US Navy pilot James Wagner, while she was a teenager amid the backdrop of the Second World War. They married in August 1944 and welcomed their first child together, Presley, in 1945. However, Wagner was killed in a plane crash just six months later. Iversen went on to marry US Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu in 1948.

Although Iversen's cause of death is unknown at this time, Closer reported in May 2019 that Presley was looking to move closer to her mother, whose health was said to be deteriorating. A source told the outlet, "Priscilla is stepping up to take care of her ailing mother Ann. She put Ann and her late father Paul's house in Brentwood on the market and is in the process of moving her mother into her own home." The source claimed that Iversen would be "moving in with Priscilla any day now and she'll have every possible need met by Priscilla’s staff and by health care workers who will be on call for her 24/7."

Following Iversen's passing, Riley Keough, her great-granddaughter and Presley's granddaughter, also paid tribute. On Instagram, the actress wrote, "We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana." Iversen's passing comes just a year after Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa-Marie Presley and Danny Keough, died in July 2020 at the age of 27.