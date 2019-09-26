Priscilla Presley Attends Drug Prevention Event Following Daughter Lisa Marie’s Legal Battles

Priscilla Presley was recently spotted attending a drug prevention event, which came after her daughter Lisa Marie scored a victory in a major legal battle. According to Radar Online, 74-year-old Presley turned up at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular Gala, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening, in Beverly Hills, California. The purpose of the foundation is to help children to stay off of drugs. This may an important cause to Presley, as Lisa Marie has had a long past of struggling with substance abuse.

The big event came following news that Lisa Marie secured a win in her legal fight with ex-manager Barry Siegel. Per a report from The Blast, Siegel was attempting to subpoena Presley’s financial records from Deutsche Bank, for the purpose of his defense.

Presley stated that she believed Siegel was trying to get “the production of confidential financial records and/or the financial records of the Promenade Trust,” which was meant to keep the money that Presley receives from the estate of her late father, Elvis Presley.

She argued Siegel should only be allowed the information on the bank accounts she used while the two of them were in business together, from 1993-2006. Presley also alleged that Siegel mismanaged her money in many ways, something that he has fervently denied.

“It’s clear Lisa Marie is going through a difficult time in her life and looking to blame others instead of taking responsibility for her actions,” Sigel’s attorney said in a statement to The Blast. “The 2005 deal she is complaining about now cleared up over $20 million in debts Lisa had incurred and netted her over $40 million cash and a multi-million-dollar income stream, most of which she managed to squander in the ensuing years.”

Ultimately the judge sided with Lisa Marie, and is not allowing Siegel to to have access to the bank records.

In addition to her daughter’s legal troubles, Presley recently suffered the loss of a beloved Graceland horse named Max. She memorialized the “dear” animal in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“After hearing the sad sad news from Graceland this morning that Max, one of our horses, had just passed, both my dogs Boz and little Ridley immediately rushed over to comfort me,” Presley wrote in the caption of a post that featured her two dogs cuddling her.

“My cousin, Ivy, was clearing her emails and caught this touching photo of their concern with my grief. I will miss Max tremendously,” she concluded. “His story I will always hold dear to my heart.”

