Prince Harry Reacts to Report His 2nd Book Will Be Released After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Prince Harry‘s second memoir is not time to coincide with grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death, despite a previous report from the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the royal told Us Weekly Wednesday. The initial reports claimed that the second book, which is part of a four-book deal was "due out only after the Queen has died," but a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex denies the accuracy of that statement, noting that none of the books in Harry's deal are contingent upon the queen’s health or passing.

Harry's initial memoir is scheduled to be released in late 2022 and is described by publisher Penguin Random House as a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," covering his childhood in the public eye, his military duty in Afghanistan and his relationship with wife Meghan Markle, with whom he shares son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 1 month.

The memoir has earned extra attention since its announcement earlier this month due in part to Harry's tensions with the British royal family. Both he and Markle have spoken out about their negative experiences with the family and living in the spotlight, and in early 2020, the royals stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to the United States, where they currently live.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement about his upcoming memoir. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The 36-year-old royal continued hinting that what was to come in his memoir will be the first time people will get an account of his life that is completely accurate. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he said. Proceeds from the book and audiobook will be donated to charity.