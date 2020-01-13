Prince Harry Reportedly Pitched Meghan Markle’s Voiceover Work to Disney CEO Bob Iger in Resurfaced Video

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended The Lion King premiere in London, Harry appears to have used the opportunity to make a pitch to Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger. Video from the July 2019 premiere caught the Duke of Sussex telling Iger his wife can do voiceovers. The video came to light after The Sunday Times reported that Markle signed a deal with Disney for voice work.

“You know she does voiceovers,” Harry can be heard telling Iger while Markle speaks with Beyonce Knowles in the footage, published by The Daily Mail and reshared by The Shade Room on Instagram.

“Did you know that?” Harry asked Iger. “You seem surprised. She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” Iger appears to reply in the clip. “We’d love to try.”

On Saturday, The Sunday Times reported Markle signed a deal with Disney to do voiceover work for an unknown project. Proceeds will go to Elephants Without Borders, a group that tracks elephants and protects them from poaching.

The subject was reportedly brought up during “tense” talks with the rest of the royal family, who accused them of signing deals “with firms including Disney.” Markle and Harry have not commented on the project though.

News of the project surfaced after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own website, SussexRoyal.com, and made the shocking announcement that they are stepping back as “Senior” members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

The couple, who married in May 2018, said they will split their time between the U.K. and North America to help son Archie earn an “appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The couple also revealed they will no longer receive funding from the Sovereign Grant, which is paid to the royal family by the U.K. government. However, they did not outline how exactly they will make an income.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones,” their website reads. “In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence.”

The exact details of Harry and Markle’s independence from the rest of the royal family have yet to be worked out. In Queen Elizabeth II’s statement, Buckingham Palace said talks are still at an “early stage.”

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement reads. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that we will take time to work through.”

