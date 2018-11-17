Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking to Move out of Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering moving out of their Kensington Palace home to a bigger estate in lieu of the birth of their baby.

The couple currently resides in a two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at the palace and are supposedly looking to upgrade their real estate before the birth of their first child.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte are supposed to move from their 21-bedroom Apartment to give it to the new Royal couple. However, the outlet reports Birgitte does not wish to move from the apartment, which is next to Prince William and Kate’s home.

“Birgitte doesn’t want to leave,” a source told the publication. “And why should she? She and her husband are still full-time working members of The Firm and they were given their apartment by Her Majesty.”

Other sources told the outlet that Meghan and Harry may even be considering leaving Kensington Palace.

“Harry and Meghan want to move, and need more space, but they don’t want to live next door to William and Catherine,” a source said.

They added: “They will soon have separate offices and separate lives, so it would make sense for them to live further afield. There is no reason why their London home has to be at Kensington Palace. There are plenty of other options, including using their own money to buy their own place.”

The two couples currently share a joint household at the Palace, but are reportedly considering a “formal division” as Prince William begins new responsibilities as heir to the British throne.

“Catherine and Meghan live very different lives,” the source added. “And that is likely to become more marked over time.”

“There is a gulf in the style and approach to the type of work that William and Kate will increasingly do as future head of state and consort, and Harry and Meghan, who have more of a blank canvas with their roles,” another source said on the subject recently. “When William becomes the Prince of Wales, he will take on a lot of extra responsibility, including the Duke of Cornwall and all that entails. Harry and Meghan have none of that, and seem ambitious about forging their own paths.”

Their move away from the Palace could also come from Meghan and Harry’s desire to give their kids a more “normal” upbringing, according to a recent Entertainment Tonight report.

“Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children,” a source said at the time. “They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan’s mom] Doria [Ragland] will have a prominent role in their family as the children’s grandmother.”

