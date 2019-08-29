Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Princess Diana’s Memory in Archie’s Nursery

Princess Diana’s 22nd anniversary of the late royals tragic passing is coming up on Aug. 31 and her son Prince Harry along with wife Meghan Markle have made sure to honor Diana in a special way. The royal couple have put a sweet photo of Harry’s mom in their son, Archie’s, nursery — as a reminder that her legacy still lives on.

“It was during their first trip to Africa together, shortly after they started dating, that Harry first opened up to Meghan about his mom and the pain he suffered following her death,” a royal insider told Us Weekly.

“He still gets very emotional talking about it,” the source added. “One of the things that first attracted Harry to Meghan was the way her kindness, determination and strength reminded him so much of his mom.”

Her anniversary is also a moment that will potentially bring Harry and his brother Prince William back together after rifts following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. Rumors ignited shortly after their special moment suggesting there were issues between Markle and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Following that, more rumors sparked that the actual drama was between the brothers after speculation started on whether Prince William was cheating on Middleton with a close family friend. However, Saturday’s anniversary may bring the duo back together again.

“They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh: the ski trips and outings to Thorpe Park [a British amusement park],” another royal insider told the outlet on how the two celebrate their mom each year. “The effort that she went to on their birthdays — all of it,” adding that “their other halves and kids join them later.”

“They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy,” the source went on to explain. “Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list.”

As far as their relationship is concerned, some believe it was only going to last for so long until the brothers got married.

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally thought,” one palace insider told PEOPLE.

“It’s a shame,” someone else told the publication. “There was power in that unity and great strength in the foursome, but I see why it is happening. There is always that tension: trying to do the PR thing and then realizing that they are just real people. They want their own place and their own things.”