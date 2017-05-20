Judge Rules Prince’s Siblings Are The Heirs To His $200M Estate

The latest road block in dividing the estate of Prince has been resolved with the late singer’s siblings winning big in the wake of his untimely death.

According to the Associated Press, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide, who resides over the Minnesota county Prince called home, ruled that Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings — Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John R. Nelson, Omarr Baker and Alfred Jackson — are the heirs to his fortune and estate.

The judge also officaily confirmed the “Purple Rain” singer left no will.

Prince’s estate had a value of approximately $200 million. Entertainment Tonight reports that number includes $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and stockpiles of cash.

However, half of that is expected to go towards taxes. Additionally, the siblings won’t be able to cash in just yet, as there are several appeals pending.

The appeals come from a group of 45 different plaintiffs who claimed some sort of relation to the musician in the aftermath of his death.

One of these plaintiffs was a Colorado prisoner who believed he was Prince’s son, but he was ruled out through DNA testing. Other alleged relatives, such as a niece and grandniece, were ruled out as a “matter of law.”

Prince’s death due to an overdose of the powerful drug fentanyl has caused an outpour of tributes, memorials and controversies.

First, the circumstances of his death were widely scutinized and investigated. Numerous bottles of phony pills filled with fentanyl were found at his home.

His famed home/studio Paisley Park has been eyed to be a tourist attraction with mixed reactions from fans.

He’s also been paid tribute to in numerous ways. Madonna and Bruno Mars each paid tribute to the icon through live performances of his work.

There’s also been a push for his musical and films works to be put back on digital platforms, especially after the successful Purple Rain theatrical run last year.

