Prince Charles Has ‘Great Joy’ After Birth of Grandson

The new royal baby, Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s third child, may only be a day old, but he already has a busy schedule.

According to PEOPLE, the royal bundle of joy, who was welcomed into the world at 11:01 a.m. on April 23, is getting ready to meet his Royal Family. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s newborn has already met his older siblings and his aunt, Pippa Middleton, reports are surfacing that he is about to meet his grandfather, Prince Charles, who has said that the birth has given him “great joy.”

“We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them,” Prince Charles said in a statement on behalf of himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Although the little one’s names has not been revealed yet, the infant will still have a mouthful of a title regardless.

As reported by E! News, The infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke.”

The royal bundle of joy, now fifth in line to the throne, was welcomed into the world at 11:01 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, were also born.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announce the birth in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Middleton was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. on Monday, with the media quickly gathering outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

Kensington Palace originally announced on Monday, April 23 that the Duchess was in labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” a statement read. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

The new royal baby is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, William, 35, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.