President Trump Taunts ‘Insecure’ Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’ Interview

In his last mention of Oprah Winfrey, President Donald Trump praised his old friend. But after her 60 Minutes segment detailing his presidency, he threatened to “expose” her and challenged her rumored run for office.

Winfrey, 64, appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday for a follow-up discussion with a diverse group of voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan. The group originally appeared for a panel in fall 2017, but the 14 pro- and anti-Trump voters met again to give an update on their views.

The longtime television host moderated the meeting, during which she asked headline-driven questions, including whether the president had the right temperament to maintain his office, as well as if Trump is held to a different standard regarding claims of sexual harassment.

Following the interview, Trump used his fast fingers to slam Winfrey.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect,” Trump tweeted. “Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Trump previously used his position to talk about Winfrey following the Golden Globes in January, when her impassioned award speech left celebrities and fans rallying for her presidential run in 2020.

Before Winfrey shut down the rumors, Trump spoke out during a press briefing to tell the media that “Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know Oprah very well.” While he added that he “would beat Oprah,” he welcomed friendly competition from his former colleague in the entertainment industry.

Despite reports she was “actively considering” a run for office, Winfrey told InStyle magazine in January that she has no interest in vying for a role in the White House.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey said. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

She echoed that sentiment during a recent live-taping of her podcast SuperSoul Sunday while chatting with Lin-Manuel Miranda. After Miranda stated that he has no intention of going into politics, Winfrey replied, “I’m not either.”

Trump’s invitation for a presidential showdown with Winfrey was only one of the emotionally-charged posts he penned over the weekend. He also lashed out at the FBI for failing to follow up on a tip about confessed Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people when he opened fire at his former high school.

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable,” he wrote. “They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

He also continued to bash the government’s ongoing investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and whether it acted in collusion with the Trump campaign.