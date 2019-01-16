Pregnant Meghan Markle Responds After Being Called ‘Fat Lady’ at Event: ‘I’ll Take It’

Meghan Markle is currently around six months pregnant with her first child, and the Duchess of Sussex has been fully embracing maternity fashion as she has begun to attend royal events in 2019.

On Wednesday, Jan. 16, Markle visited animal charity Mayhew, dressing her baby bump in a figure-hugging cream H&M maternity dress and a beige Armani coat, completing her look with a Stella McCartney tote and nude suede slingback heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While there, the Duchess met with several women, one of whom attempted to compliment her on her pregnancy by calling the royal a “fat lady.”

Do my ears deceive me? Quite possibly the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been called a “fat lady” and loved it pic.twitter.com/xR2NelQyAW — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) January 16, 2019

Rather than take offense, the mom-to-be laughed and replied, “I’ll take it!”

During her visit, Markle also met with animals being cared for by the charity, as well as people who have benefited from the organization’s programs.

In 2018 @TheMayhew: 🐈 Handled 1061 animal welfare cases

🏥 Neutered 12,109 cats and dogs overseas

🐕 Rehomed 98 dogs and 380 cats

💉 Vaccinated 32,431 dogs against rabies

📝 Educated 111,097 adults and children in India More: //t.co/RQkTEnNMC7 pic.twitter.com/koRtekMtAP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

Mayhew is one of Markle’s new royal patronages, a fitting choice as the former actress has long been passionate about animals. The organization’s goal is to better the lives of animals and people in communities they live in, both in London and internationally, through programs that work to reduce the number of animals in need including community and educational initiatives.

“The Duchess has spent many years championing animal welfare, and we are honoured to have our charity represented by such a passionate Patron,” Mayhew CEO Caroline Yates said in a statement via Kensington Palace. “We look forward to working closely with The Duchess and hope that, together, we can help even more animals and people.”

Markle’s other patronages include The National Theater, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Smart Works, which helps unemployed women gain the skills they need to return to the workforce.

The four organizations are clear nods to Markle’s interests and passions, as evidenced by the release in which Kensington Palace announced the news, stating that the 37-year-old “will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare.”

The National Theater and The Association of Commonwealth Universities are patronages passed to Markle from the Queen, while Smart Works and Mayhew are a new part of Markle’s portfolio.

Photo Credit: Getty / Karwai Tang