Khloe Kardashian Planning Major Mansion Renovations Ahead of Baby’s Arrival

Khloé Kardashian is doing some extreme nesting before the arrival of her first baby.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, who is six months pregnant with her first child, reportedly had previously planned for an extravagant renovation plan for her Calabasas home, which she bought from Justin Bieber in 2014, turning a bedroom next to the master into a closet for her clothing and shoe collection, reports TMZ.

But after she found out she was pregnant with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby, the mom-to-be is turning that room into a nursery, and sparing no expense, a source told TMZ.

The 33-year-old reality celeb has recently been splitting her time between her Calabasas crib and Thompson’s home base of Cleveland.

She actually plans to give birth in the Ohio city, she revealed last week during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which might mean a Kardashian migration east.

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” Kardashian told Kimmel when he asked who will be allowed in the delivery room when the day comes. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

She also dished on how Thompson was the first to suspect she was pregnant.

“First it was Tristan because he kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet I’m not pregnant.’ I was nauseous, not feeling well and he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal,” she said.

The Revenge Body host then revealed that only her assistant, Thompson and herself knew about the pregnancy for weeks — long before she told family members.

“So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I. We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family,” Kardashian added. “He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

With that, Kimmel asked if that meant that the family’s reality show camera crew knew about the pregnancy before the family.

“They did! I’ve known the crew since 2007, we’ve had pretty much, essentially the same crew. And they’ve been a part of so much, the best and the worst, in our lives,” Kardashian said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian