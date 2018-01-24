Khloe Kardashian Admits She Googles Her Pre-Pregnancy Body

Khloé Kardashian is clearly over the moon with excitement about being a first-time mom, but she may be missing her pre-pregnancy bod as her baby bump grows.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member tweeted Monday after an admitted cereal binge that she was looking at photos of herself online before she got pregnant.

The Revenge Body star has gotten incredibly fit over the past few years, and has continued to keep up with her workouts, albeit modified ones, even while expectant. So it’s understandable why she shared this with fans Monday:

“Now I am googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body,” she said. “Holy cow.”

But when asked by a fan “on a scale from Kim to Kourtney” how much she is enjoying pregnancy, referencing sister Kim Kardashian’s two complicated and miserable pregnancies and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s love of pregnancy, the Good American designer made it clear her pre-pregnancy envy was just a passing phase.

“I am definitely in the middle,” she replied. “I feel very grateful that I’m not as miserable as Kim was. But Kourtney was far too excited LOL. We are all so different and that’s the beauty of it. The female body is miraculous.”

Kardashian announced in December that she and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together. Thompson was already father to 1-year-old son Prince with an ex.

In the pregnancy announcement, which featured an intimate photo of Kardashian’s baby bump, clad in Calvin Klein, the new mom opened up about what motherhood means to her.

“My greatest dream realized!” she wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she added.

Photo credit: Getty / Greg DeGuire