Pregnant Jessica Simpson’s Baby Bump Plays Reindeer Games in Adorable Onesie

Jessica Simpson is feeling the holiday spirit.

The former reality television personality showed off her adorable baby bump while at a snow day-themed party with husband Eric Johnson and wearing a cute oversized reindeer onesie.

Simpson shared some photos from the event on Monday on her Instagram, showing off her adorable outfit in a shot with her husband, as they both cradled the bump.

Another photo showed the couple with their daughter, Maxwell and son, Ace, 5, posing in front of a giant artificial snowman.

Simpson’s best friend Cacee Cobb was one of many guests at the party that also featured a giant dessert table featuring giant lollipops, miniature cupcakes and candy, according to Us Weekly. Maxwell’s friends reportedly received Polly Pocket toys as a parting gift.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress revealed in September that she and her former NFL player husband were welcoming their third child together, a baby girl.

“This little baby girl will make us a family,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Shortly after the social media announcement, a source told the outlet that the couple was “surprised but overjoyed” by the positive pregnancy test.

“Jessica and Eric are over the moon,” the source said at the time. “They are so happy and very excited.”

At the time, the source added that Simpson’s older children could not be more excited about welcoming a new sister.

“It’s fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what is happening,” the insider told Us in September. “They are really cute waiting for their baby sister.”

The family seems to be back to normal after they were forced to evacuate their home during the serious California wildfires that affected the area in November. The experience, Simpson opened up at the time, taught her and her children to be grateful for their blessings.

“I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself,” Simpson told PEOPLE. “We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given. Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favorite costume and then hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying ‘We are so lucky.’”