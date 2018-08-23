Post Malone Emergency Flight Under Investigation by FAA

The FAA is investigating the safe emergency landing Tuesday of the Gulfstream IV jet that was carrying Post Malone and 15 others.

According to The Blast, preliminary information of the Tuesday, Aug. 21 incident was entered into the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) database on Wednesday so that an official investigation can begin. The report allegedly lists the situation as an “incident” and states that upon takeoff from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, the pilot of the private jet “declared emergency due to two blown tires on departure, diverted and landed w/o incident.” The report also clarifies that the emergency landing resulted in no injuries among the 16 people onboard.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:50 a.m. Tuesday when the London-bound flight carrying 16 people, including Malone following his performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, took off from the New Jersey airport, blowing two tires in the process.

Malone described the event to TMZ as a terrifying experience that left him needing “a beer,” stating that “we took off again, and we just heard the tire pop” and that he and the other passengers knew that it “was not good” when smoke began to fill the cabin.

After reporting what had happened to air traffic control, the plane circled in the air for several minutes to burn off fuel before eventually being directed to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts and later diverted to New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

The FAA and other source had stated that while the landing would likely take place without incident, it would be a difficult one as the pilot would have to land on a long runway and put down the rear wheels of the plane first before slowly letting gravity take its course.

Thankfully, the pilot managed to maneuver a successful landing on one of the two runways at the New York Stewart International Airport, with one stretching 9,000 feet long and one 5,000 feet long.

Although the pilot managed to safely land the plane and no injuries were reported, an image posted to Instagram by one of the passengers showed the severely damaged landing gear. In the image, one of the tires on the plane is completely shredded as it sat on the tarmac, and a metal arm attaching the wheel to the plane appeared to dented.