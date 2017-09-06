Pink Reveals Intimate Details About Sex Life on ‘Ellen’

On the second episode of the 15th season of The Ellen Show, Pink and Reese Witherspoon sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

“It’s a really fun game,” DeGeneres promised. “It’s a great way to find out who we really are.” Before she read a series of prompts, DeGeneres reminded her two guests, “You have to be honest. That’s the whole point of this game—otherwise you’re a liar and no one will trust you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the scenarios? “Never have I ever ‘done it’ in a public place.”

Both Pink and Witherspoon held up their paddles reading “I have,” much to the audience’s delight.

“This is easy,” Pink said.

“Come on,” Witherspoon protested. “What is ‘it’?”

“You know what ‘it’ is,” DeGeneres said. “You know the subject matter.”

Witherspoon begrudgingly held up her “I Have” paddle but made it clear she would not divulge any other information, saying “I have no follow-up questions. I will answer as long as there’s no follow-up questions.”

“What was the public place?” DeGeneres asked Pink, who responded, “A park.”

“And yours?” DeGeneres asked Witherspoon.

“I said no follow-up questions!” Witherspoon exclaimed.

During the game, the two also both admitted to getting tattoos they regret, going topless at the beach and “hooking up with someone while someone else was in the room.” Who knew an afternoon on Ellen could be so scandalous?